ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Son's tribute to 'bawdy, fertile matriarch' goes viral

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The bawdy, fertile, redheaded matriarch of a sprawling Jewish-Mexican-Redneck American family has kicked it." This is a line from an obituary to Renay Mandel Corren, a Texan woman who died on Saturday at the age of 84. The tribute by her son, Andy, has taken social media by storm...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Husband Went on a Date With His Ex-Girlfriend

On this week’s second episode, exclusively for Slate Plus members, Stoya and Rich discuss a letter from a woman whose experiment with “ethical non-monogamy” isn’t going the way she expected. Read the How to Do It column on Slate here. If you’re in need of sex advice from Stoya and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Fertile#Bankruptcies#Matriarch#Atheism#Jewish#American#Texan#The Fayetteville Observer#Sunoco#Chevy
Telegraph

‘I had been the perfect wife and mother – so why did my husband walk out?’

Like many people before internet dating, I met my husband in the office. We fell in love when I was 21, and by the time I was 25 we were married with a one-year-old and baby twins. I felt completely unprepared for parenthood but I was certain that life was idyllic. We built a beautiful home in a Buckinghamshire village and I fell into the role of homemaker with ease.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
bigcountryhomepage.com

9-year-old Jennifer is a ‘loving and helpful child’ looking for Forever Family

Jennifer is an independent child. She easily develops bonds with those older than she. Jennifer is a quiet child until she is comfortable with those around her. When she is comfortable, she does not have a problem speaking her mind. Jennifer is a loving and helpful child. She enjoys doing family related and individual activities, especially if they are outside. Jennifer loves getting her nails done. She loves to jump around and build forts out of pillows and blankets. Jennifer enjoys listening to music in her room. Her favorite foods are bacon and sausage, breakfast pizza, ramen noodles, and macaroni and cheese. Jennifer also loves playing with Hatchimals. Her favorite subjects in school are math, social studies, and reading. Jennifer loves to be around animals. In particular, she loves, dogs, cats, horses, and chickens. She enjoys helping take care of them and she enjoys playing with them. Jennifer also enjoys camping and going to the lake.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy