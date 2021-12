Today the Census Bureau‘s new home sales report came in as a missed estimate at 744,000. In addition, revisions were all negative, and the monthly supply of new homes rose. This is in contrast to the existing home sales market, which I would say is outperforming. With the recent growth in sales, the new home sales market is just OK and has been for some time. Given that, why has the builder’s confidence index risen so much in recent months?

