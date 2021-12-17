ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aww, J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Color-Coordinating

By Sabrina Park
Harper's Bazaar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBennifer are at it again with the coordinated street looks. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked hand-in-hand on the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing tan and baby-blue ensembles—Lopez in a light blue coat and pants paired with a matching blue bag and tan belt, and Affleck in a tan...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Ben Affleck Confirms Reason for Split With Jennifer Lopez in 2004

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship captivated the masses when they first got together almost two decades ago—and their rekindled romance is having the same effect now in 2021. The Batman actor opened up about his high-profile relationship with his former fiancée and shared details about why they called...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Reunite At Kids’ School After His Lakers Date With J.Lo — Photos

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner got together for a meeting at their children’s school on Thursday, proudly co-parenting for their family. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are all-star co-parents! The 49-year-old Gone Girl actor and his 49-year-old ex-wife were spotted attending a meeting at their children’s school in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, keeping things casual and going their separate ways after the meeting. The former couple didn’t seem super talkative, but kept things civil, taking care of necessary business for their children.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Links Arms With Model GF While Out After Ex J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s Courtside PDA

The singer was bundled up, as he went out for dinner in New York City with his gorgeous girlfriend Madu Nicola. Marc Anthony looked like he was trying to keep a low profile, while out and about in New York. He and his girlfriend Madu Nicola had a night on the town on Thursday December 9, as they walked arm-in-arm together. Madu looked absolutely smitten by the 53-year-old Grammy-winner in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The night out was three months after the couple made their debut at the Billboard Latin Music awards in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HOLAUSA

Ben Affleck is reportedly looking to sell his home to get mega mansion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just might be ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to reports, The Tender Bar actor is looking to sell his $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades to look for a new home with JLo. The couple have been splitting their time between Los Angeles and Miami since rekindling their romance earlier this year, and now, they might be ready to move in together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Elie Saab
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Gave a Lesson in Coordinated Winter Style

A couple who dresses together, stays together — that is, according to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who wore coordinating winter outfits to brace the cold front in usually-warm Southern California. On Wednesday, the duo was spotted holding hands before Affleck's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new movie The Tender Bar.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Shock: Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Professed His Love For Katie Cherry? Actor’s Fling Didn’t Feel The Same Way

Ben Affleck's former fling, Katie Cherry believes he and Jennifer Lopez are meant for each other. Ben Affleck has been in several relationships throughout his life. He was once engaged to Jennifer Lopez before they called things off in the early 2000s. Affleck then dated and wed Jennifer Garner, but their marriage eventually ended in divorce.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tender Bar#The Howard Stern Show#Dunkin
MIX 107.9

Ben Affleck Receives Backlash

  Ben Affleck’s comments on drinking during Jennifer Garner marriage receives backlash. Ben Affleck recently made comments about drinking during Jennifer Garner’s marriage that caused him to receive a lot of backlash. He said, “We probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking. Part of why I started drinking […]
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ben Affleck inspired by 'warm and lovely' Robin Williams

Robin Williams made a "massive impression" on Ben Affleck. The 49-year-old actor admitted the late 'Mrs Doubtfire' actor - who took his own life in 2014 - was the first really "famous" person he met when he signed up to star in his and Matt Damon's 1997 debut film 'Good Will Hunting' and the way the movie legend conducted himself on set was something he's tried to emulate ever since.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match In Gray On L.A. Date

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went shopping as a couple together in Westwood, Los Angeles, accompanied by Lopez's 13-year-old daughter Emme on Friday. Lopez wore baggy jeans and long-sleeved gray sweater and wool coat that matched Affleck's jacket. Under that, Affleck wore a knit sweater and gray t-shirt. Lopez was...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Now Why Is Ben Affleck Dragging Jennifer Garner Into This?

Ben Affleck has been making the rounds to promote his new film The Tender Bar, and more importantly, to discuss his life as a celebrity. The actor recently said we wouldn’t get more details about his reconnection with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, but on The Howard Stern Show on December 14, he wasn’t as averse to discussing his 2015 split from Jennifer Garner. Affleck, who has been open about his history of alcoholism, admitted to the radio host that he would “probably still be drinking” if he’d stayed married to Garner. “It’s part of why I started drinking,” he continued. “Because I was trapped.” He went on to add that they “grew apart” ahead of their divorce. “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer,” he told Stern. “Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids.”
CELEBRITIES
99.1 WFMK

Ben Affleck Doesn’t Want to Do ‘IP Movies’ Anymore

Following the underwhelming box office performance of Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, Ben Affleck has decided to move away from IP-driven movies. In a recent interview with The Playlist, the Batman actor discussed the future of moviemaking — and how streaming has become the favored entertainment form. Both...
MOVIES
ABC News

Ben Affleck talks Jennifer Garner divorce, rekindling J.Lo relationship

Ben Affleck opened up about his divorce from Jennifer Garner and rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez in a recent interview with Howard Stern. The two-time Oscar winner discussed his public battle with and recovery from alcoholism, telling the SiriusXM host it was the result of what he was dealing with in his marriage. He said had he and Garner not split, "I'd probably still be drinking."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy