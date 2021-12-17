You Should Never Look Up During Your Plank. Here's Why

There's no one exercise that will help you burn fat and build muscle, but compound exercises are about as close as you can get, according to experts. Compound exercises are moves that work multiple large muscle groups. You can do compound exercises that target muscles all over your body — compound exercises for legs, back, arms, you name it — but the one thing they have in common is they'll hit different muscle groups at the same time, giving you more bang for your buck. If you're one of those people always pressed for time during your workouts, compound exercises are the moves for you — they'll save you time while helping you hit lots of different muscles.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO