Last week, the House passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, legislation cosponsored by Washington representative Kim Schrier, as an effort to address some of the supply chain issues. In recent months, ocean liners from China and other countries have been returning to their home ports empty after delivering to the U.S., making it hard for U.S. agriculture to export commodities. Schrier noted OSRA would give the Federal Maritime Commission more power to establish more reciprocal trade.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO