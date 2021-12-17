ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock

By Zacks Equity Research
 6 days ago

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. AVAL . This is because this security in the Consumer Services – Miscellaneous Financial - Investment Management space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Financial - Investment Management space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H1zl_0dPsHj1700

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from 15 cents per share to 19 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 73 cents per share to 85 cents per share. This has helped AVAL to earn a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


Comments / 0

