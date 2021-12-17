Gov. Wolf announces state income tax relief on student loan debt relief programs

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that students won’t have to pay state income tax on student loan debt relief programs.

“The whole point of student loan forgiveness programs for public servants is that these people have chosen to serve public and often in lower-paying fields, because they want to make a difference,” said Governor Wolf.

“They don’t have thousands of dollars lying around to pay a one-time tax bill. So, it’s wrong to take what should be a blessing and turn it into just another burden.”

There are two current programs that will be eligible for the potential thousands in savings. The Federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses program.

