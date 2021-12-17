ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Gov. Wolf announces state income tax relief on student loan debt relief programs

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CC2MV_0dPsH6s900

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that students won’t have to pay state income tax on student loan debt relief programs.

“The whole point of student loan forgiveness programs for public servants is that these people have chosen to serve public and often in lower-paying fields, because they want to make a difference,” said Governor Wolf.

“They don’t have thousands of dollars lying around to pay a one-time tax bill. So, it’s wrong to take what should be a blessing and turn it into just another burden.”

There are two current programs that will be eligible for the potential thousands in savings. The Federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan Relief for Nurses program.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

PA to end state tax on student loan forgiveness

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday, Dec. 17, that students won’t have to pay state income tax on student loan debt relief programs. There are two current programs that will be eligible for the potential thousands in savings. The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program and the Pennsylvania Student Loan […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbia.com

Student Loan Repayment Program Offers Tax Credits for Employers

The Connecticut Higher Education Supplemental Loan Authority's new program allows employers to help employees with student loan repayments, a service increasingly attractive for prospective employers. The Employer Student Loan Repayment Program is offered jointly by CHESLA and the Rhode Island Student Loan Authority. It is open to all employers in...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC12

Gov. Northam’s last budget proposal includes tax relief, pay raises

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a $158 billion two-year state budget that would boost the state’s reserves, give teachers and other state workers pay raises, and institute a variety of tax cuts. Many of the proposals were revealed during the Democrat’s ‘Thank You,...
RICHMOND, VA
manchesterinklink.com

Request for $17 million in student debt relief revised with new details

A proposed $17 million student debt relief program tabled by the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee last month for lack of details would require recipients to work in New Hampshire for four years. And the state would set a goal of reserving $3 million of that for health care employees. Taylor...
EDUCATION
MarketRealist

How to Pause Student Loans After Biden Extends Repayment Relief

In a big win for individuals and households experiencing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden has extended the pause on student loan repayment. Many people wonder how to pause the payments after the deadline extension. However, you might also want to consider whether you should actually continue with the repayments anyway.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Debt Relief Programs#State Income Tax#Tax Relief#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
chronicle99.com

Another Stimulus Check for Social Security recipients? Senior Citizens Lobby for $1,400 Payments

The newsweek.com reports that Senior Citizen’s League is raising funds to lobby Congress to support additional aid in the form of stimulus checks. With the Omicron strain wreaking havoc in the US and other parts of the world, the risk of another lockdown or such stringent is very much a possibility. Therefore the Senior Citizen’s League is lobbying for additional stimulus checks of $1,400 targeted to Social Security recipients amid the ongoing pandemic.
BUSINESS
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy