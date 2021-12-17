COVID-19: CT Omicron Cases Nearly Quadruple In One Week

Connecticut has seen a surge of Omicron COVID-19 infections. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

Connecticut has seen a new uptick in new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which could become the dominant strain in the region by the end of the month, according to researchers.

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that the number of Omicron cases that have been identified quadrupled in the past week, from 11 to 40 as Connecticut health officials continue monitoring the spread of the virus.

According to State Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, omicron is “moving rapidly through our state.”

The number of COVID-19 samples identified as Omicron has been doubling every four days, and it’s expected to be the dominant COVID variant within weeks, according to health officials, who said the strain is projected to comprise half of all new cases within the next two weeks.

“This variant is highly infectious and it is moving rapidly throughout our state, throughout the country,” Juthani said “We have yet to see how that is going to impact the severity of the disease. We don’t know the answer to that yet. What I can tell you is that hospitalizations have been rising. They have been rising at a rate that is concerning to me.”

