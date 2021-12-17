ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: CT Omicron Cases Nearly Quadruple In One Week

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzHzQ_0dPsGwvR00
Connecticut has seen a surge of Omicron COVID-19 infections. Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

Connecticut has seen a new uptick in new cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which could become the dominant strain in the region by the end of the month, according to researchers.

Gov. Ned Lamont reported that the number of Omicron cases that have been identified quadrupled in the past week, from 11 to 40 as Connecticut health officials continue monitoring the spread of the virus.

According to State Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, omicron is “moving rapidly through our state.”

The number of COVID-19 samples identified as Omicron has been doubling every four days, and it’s expected to be the dominant COVID variant within weeks, according to health officials, who said the strain is projected to comprise half of all new cases within the next two weeks.

“This variant is highly infectious and it is moving rapidly throughout our state, throughout the country,” Juthani said “We have yet to see how that is going to impact the severity of the disease. We don’t know the answer to that yet. What I can tell you is that hospitalizations have been rising. They have been rising at a rate that is concerning to me.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: CT Updates Mask Requirements For Interscholastic Sports

Student-athletes in Connecticut will have to continue competing while wearing masks for the near future as the state contends with a rise in COVID-19 cases. State officials announced that they would be holding off on a plan to allow fully vaccinated student-athletes to compete indoors, citing the surge of newly confirmed infections across the region, beginning on Thursday, Dec. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Congressman Tests Positive

A congressman in the Hudson Valley has just announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Democrat who represents New York's 19th Congressional District, received his positive test result on Tuesday, Dec. 21, and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to his announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Voice

CT Woman Admits To Embezzling More Than $446K

A Connecticut woman has admitted to embezzling more than $446,000 from the bank accounts of clients of the company where she worked. New Haven County resident Crystal Klatt, age 36, of Meriden, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to an announcement from Leonard Boyle, acting United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Daily Voice

Jersey City Mayor Tests Positive For COVID

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor in a tweet said his test came back positive on Wednesday. The Omicron variant was quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus across the US. Experts say that the booster shot is key in preventing bad Omicron symptoms.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Authorizes Second Antiviral Pill

For the second time in as many days, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the use of an antiviral pill to treat mild and moderate COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Dec. 23, the FDA approved the use of Merck’s molnupiravir pill for emergency use authorization, a day after officials authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment pill.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Daily Voice

Yes, We Can Heal That!

At St. John’s Riverside Hospital, we have strategically built a hospital network to answer the community’s needs. This strategy includes keenly attracting the best talent. As the first and most comprehensive wound healing center in Southern Westchester to incorporate hyperbaric treatment as an adjunct therapy, we offer our patients greater healing rates over standard wound healing therapies. The Wound Healing Center consists of a multidisciplinary team that works collaboratively to ensure that patients receive the most comprehensive evaluation and treatment.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Dole Recalls Packaged Salads Due To Listeria Concerns

Dole has announced a massive recall of packaged salads due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a precautionary recall of all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads processed at its Bessemer City, North Carolina, and Yuma, Arizona processing facilities due to the possible health risk. The recalled...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Ct Omicron Cases#State Health
Daily Voice

These Are The Best Schools In Cape May County, Website Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths. Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its annual list of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Dad Killed Crossing Street In Central Pennsylvania

A father has died from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car on Monday night, according to police and his family. Lower Paxton Township Police were called to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard on Dec. 20 at 6:17 p.m., according to a release by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
180K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy