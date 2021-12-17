Czinger Vehicles Is Defining The Future Of High-Performance Cars, And Digital Automotive Manufacturing

Global Leader in Automotive Display IC Expects Explosive Growth of Second Generation Automotive TDDI. Himax Technologies, Inc, a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that its second generation automotive in-cell TDDI (Touch and Display Driver Integration), HX83192 series, entered mass production in the third quarter and continues to be broadly adopted by vehicle manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers and panel makers across all major automotive markets, including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Korea, for new car models to be released to the public during 2022 to 2024. In the third quarter of 2021 alone, the single-quarter shipment of the second generation automotive TDDI reached over one million units, far outpacing others in the industry. Himax expects sales of its second generation automotive TDDI to grow exponentially moving forwards.
