Czinger Vehicles Is Defining The Future Of High-Performance Cars, And Digital Automotive Manufacturing

By Mark Ewing
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
“I founded Divergent about seven years ago as a technology development company for digital manufacturing. We were a Google Moonshot company. Divergent is the 70 percent owner of Czinger Vehicles, which is the product company, and the Czinger 21C demonstrates what our digital architecture can do,” says Kevin Czinger, Founder and...

Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

