Italy’s Monte dei Paschi plans to raise 2.5 billion euros in capital

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS)...

Deadline

New Film Fund Apax Capital Plans 10-Year, $1.7B Investment For Shooting In Italy; Big Chunk Set Aside For U.S. Producers

Apax Capital Group, a new film fund backed by the Italian government, an Italian insurer and a consortium of other investors, says it plans to spend €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) over 10 years on films shot and/or completed in Europe, primarily Italy. The venture is led by producer Yona Wiesenthal (Shtisel, Footnote, Beaufort, Allegiance, Google Baby), former CEO of the Israel Broadcast Authority and content chief at Israeli DBS platform YES; and by Augusto Pelliccia, Italian film financier and CEO of Augustus Group. They are investors in the fund along with studios, production facilities and film commissions in Italy, Spain...
Brazil’s Sinqia acquires software provider NewCon for $75 million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian financial technology provider Sinqia SA said on Wednesday it had bought NewCon, a local developer of software for consortiums, in its largest acquisition worth 422.5 million reais ($74.73 million). In Brazil, companies create consortiums that allow members to collectively save by making monthly payments...
Canada’s Dye & Durham to acquire Link Administration for $2.5 billion

(Reuters) – Canada’s cloud-based service provider Dye & Durham Ltd said on Tuesday it will acquire Australia-listed Link Administration Holdings Ltd for about C$3.2 billion ($2.48 billion). ($1 = 1.2908 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Maersk nears deal to buy LF Logistics for about $3 billion – WSJ

(Reuters) – Denmark-based A.P. Moller-Maersk is in advanced talks to acquire Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The announcement for the deal could come as soon as Wednesday, assuming the talks don’t break...
EU to raise 50 billion euros for recovery fund in Jan-June 2022

(Reuters) - The European Union will raise 50 billion euros for its recovery fund by issuing long-term bonds in the first half of 2022, the European Commission said in a funding plan released on Tuesday. The funding plan, which covers the January to June period, is based on the latest...
Generali to return up to 6.1 billion euros to investors under new plan

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's top insurer Generali (MI:GASI) on Wednesday pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy to 2024. Donnet, whose permanence at the helm has been called into question due to a...
CNBC

Amazon fined $1.28 billion by Italy's antitrust regulators

The Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato (AGCM) said Thursday that Amazon had harmed competing operators in the e-commerce logistics service. Regulators around the world are clamping down on Big Tech platforms. Amazon was fined 1.13 billion euros ($1.28 billion) on Thursday by Italian antitrust regulators for abusing...
Benzinga

Intel's France, Germany, Italy Plans: All You Need To Know

Intel aims to bring more production back to the U.S. and Europe, counterbalancing Asia’s manufacturing dominance. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) looks to add facilities in France and Italy and put a critical production site in Germany in its bid to go global, Bloomberg reports. France will be home to...
UK offers 1 billion pounds to firms hit hardest by Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain announced on Tuesday 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of extra support for businesses hit hardest by the wave of Omicron variant coronavirus cases, which is hammering the country’s hospitality sector and other businesses. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was confident the measures would...
TechCrunch

India’s OfBusiness valued at $5 billion in $325 million funding

Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the startup’s $325 million Series G financing round. Alpha Wave Global, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, invested in OfBusiness through its new $10 billion+ fund called Alpha Wave Ventures II. TechCrunch, which first reported about Falcon Edge...
MarketWatch

European gas futures surge at least 15% as Russia blamed for withholding gas deliveries

Futures for U.K. and Dutch natural-gas contracts surged Tuesday, with strategists and analysts attributing the recent run-up in price to Russia. Reuters reported that natural-gas shipments to Germany, via the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk, was reversing its flow, with that coming as Russia has been accused of withholding gas deliveries to Europe, amid tensions tied to Ukraine and Moscow's chargess that it has faced delays getting approval for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as telling Reuters that there was no connection between the reversal of Yamal-Europe's flows and the political wrangling over Ukraine and Nord Stream 2. Prices for the U.K. natgas contract for January were up 15.5% on the ICE Futures Exchange, while the Dutch TTF gas futures were up 16.2%, at last check on Tuesday.
Tencent to transfer $16.4 billion JD.com stake to shareholders

(Reuters) -Gaming and social media giant Tencent will distribute most of its JD.com stake worth HK$127.69 billion ($16.37 billion) to its shareholders, losing its title as the e-commerce firm’s top shareholder. Tencent said on Thursday it was the right time to transfer its stake given that JD.com has reached...
European shares hit two-week highs as Omicron fears ebb

(Reuters) – European shares hit two-week highs on Thursday as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2% as of 0813 GMT, boosted by travel and auto stocks, tracking a global share...
The Independent

3 Western Balkan countries deepen economic ties at summit

The leaders of Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia met Tuesday to discuss and agree on furthering their Open Balkan initiative to promote political and economic ties.Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hosted the two-day meeting in the capital, Tirana, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev Ministers who accompanied them signed labor market, electronic identification, and agro-veterinary deals, and they agreed to lift non-tariff barriers for businesses from which “tens of thousand of people will profit directly very soon,” according to Rama.“Our goal is that the Balkans have no more borders for the people,...
Turkey’s state banks boosted lira rally after Erdogan rescue plan -four sources

ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey’s state banks aggressively sold dollars this week, boosting a rally in the lira after President Tayyip Erdogan announced a deposit-protection scheme meant to stem a currency crisis, according to four sources familiar with the moves. The selling coincided with a drop in the central bank’s foreign...
Greece bans public Christmas festivities to curb Omicron spread

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has banned public Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities and mandated mask-wearing in open spaces to help to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, its health minister said on Thursday. The measures will be in effect from Friday morning and will also...
Fintech firm iCapital Network valued at over $6 billion after latest funding

(Reuters) -Financial technology platform iCapital Network said on Thursday it had fetched a valuation of more than $6 billion after raising $50 million in a funding round led by private equity firm WestCap. Venture capital firms Apollo Global Management and Temasek also participated in the latest funding round, iCapital said.
Lithuania extends migrant detention limit to a year

(Reuters) – Migrants who cross into Lithuania from Belarus can be detained for up to a year, the Lithuanian parliament decided on Thursday, increasing an initial six-month detention limit. Eighty-one lawmakers backed the lengthening of the six-month detention period, which was introduced in July https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/lithuanian-parliament-votes-allow-mass-detention-asylum-seekers-2021-07-13 as part of plans...
Lebanon’s tourism ministry imposes new coronavirus restrictions

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s tourism ministry ordered restaurants, hotels, fitness centres and entertainment venues to require visitors to present either a certificate of COVID vaccination or a negative PCR test before entering, it said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry said it is requiring such establishments to...
