Where’s the eggnog? Supply chain issue impacts holiday drink

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – With Christmas just a few days away, many are stocking up on holiday favorites, including eggnog. Unfortunately for some, the ‘nog shelf may be empty.

A supply issue with butterfat, the fatty portion of milk and a key ingredient to eggnog, is keeping Organic Valley from putting its eggnog on store shelves this holiday season, a spokesperson told Nexstar.

The Wisconsin-based company works with 1,800 farmers to supply dairy products – like milk, cream and butter – nationwide. Usually they also produce eggnog seasonally – but not this year.

Organic Valley says it is making plans for the holiday drink to return in the future.

Eggnog is more than just a holiday delicacy and Cousin Eddie’s favorite drink . It’s been around for centuries, with most culinary historians agreeing the spiced egg yolk and milk mixture dates back to medieval Britain, according to Time Magazine .

Everything you’ve heard about the great Christmas tree shortage is a lie

Not every retailer and producer is facing limited eggnog supply. Spokespersons for Kroger grocery stores and Walmart both confirmed their locations are not experiencing a widespread shortage. When asked about an eggnog shortage, a Target spokesperson said the retailer “is well-positioned to meet guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the holiday season.” Illinois-based Prairie Farms Dairy told Nexstar there are “no shortages going on around here.”

Empty eggnog shelves at some grocery stores come as supply chain issues cause other problems nationwide, affecting everything from cream cheese schmear for bagels to granite headstones . The U.S. is also facing rising inflation, which could make butter, cheese, and cream (which is mostly comprised of butterfat) more expensive in 2022 .

Oreo, Barefoot Wine team up to make cookie-flavored wine

Other holiday favorites have also taken a hit this year. Among those is a shortage of Santas , with the workforce of people willing to dress as the man in red down 15% this year. And if you were hoping to have a glass of wine during Christmas, take heed – a shortage of glass bottles may be squeezing supply near you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Want to make dried fruit garland? Here are the 7 most popular dehydrators on the market

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Find the best dehydrator for inventive holiday decorations Making garlands from dehydrated fruit is a fun and festive holiday tradition. Unlike other traditional holiday decorations, dehydrated fruit can be a lovely, eco-friendly option for your home. While it might seem like dehydration takes a long time, […]
FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Love it, Like it, Hate it: Eggnog

Eggnog is a love-it-or-hate it holiday tradition – and those who love it, really love it. If you enjoy it here and there throughout the holidays, just sip and savor your favorite variety. But be aware that a single cup can pack in 400 calories and 40 grams of sugar, so if eggnog is a daily indulgence throughout the holiday season, it pays to find a better-for-you nog that you truly enjoy. Good news for eggnog fans, there are actually lower-sugar options on shelves that taste pretty decent – plus Molly has an easy tip to make lighter eggnog feel a little bit thicker & richer, in today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition.
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

