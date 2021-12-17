Old Dominion gains ESPN appearance, media coverage in Myrtle Beach Bowl. But Monarchs’ most valuable takeaway: 10 extra practices

Old Dominion football coach Ricky Rahne waits to board a bus for the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Thursday morning. JONATHON GRUENKE/STAFF Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

When Old Dominion faces Tulsa in Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl, the Monarchs will receive invaluable national exposure in the form of an ESPN broadcast.

They’ll be the subject of countless stories in various forms of media in the days leading up to the game. ODU’s players, who left Thursday morning for Myrtle Beach, get the enviable VIP experience of being the stars of the show for five days.

But no element of the postseason is considered by coaches to be more valuable than the extra practices that come along with a bid.

The Monarchs (6-6) will practice 10 more times than they would have had they not qualified with a 56-34 win over Charlotte on the regular season’s final day, something second-year coach Ricky Rahne said has myriad benefits.

“It’s critical,” Rahne said. “Even that little extra tape and being able to coach guys on your stuff over and over and over again, it’s a nice springboard into spring ball.”

The Monarchs sat out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so any game week is especially welcome within the program. But this one seemed especially unlikely.

ODU started the season 1-6, and combined with a 1-11 record in 2019, the program seemed to be at an all-time low.

But using Rahne’s ubiquitous “1-0″ mantra, the Monarchs improbably climbed back into relevance with five straight wins to end the regular season.

It makes the postseason and all its accompanying benefits and opportunities even sweeter.

“It means a lot, especially with the way the season’s gone,” said sixth-year senior offensive lineman Isaac Weaver, one of three players who were on the team in 2016, the last time ODU reached a bowl game. “It was very up-and-down. To be able to go out there with the possibility of ending on a very high note is awesome.”

For Rahne and his staff, the extended season presents a chance to evaluate players who might not otherwise receive an extended look on the practice field. It’s also an opportunity to further instill program-held philosophies.

“No one values practice more than our staff and our program, " Rahne said, “so that’s maybe some of the most valuable things we can have, is those extra practices and those extra reps.”

Shuffling duties

Offensive line coach Kevin Reihner will call plays Monday, Rahne said.

ODU has been without an offensive coordinator since Rahne fired OC and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell on Nov. 28, a day after the win over Charlotte.

Rahne, who welcomed a 10-man signing class this week, said he fired Campbell “in order for our program to maximize our potential,” adding that he didn’t consider waiting until after the bowl game to do it.

“If I had already made that decision, I didn’t think it was fair to Coach Campbell, and I didn’t think it was fair to this signing class for them to think one thing was happening and something else happened, and I knew it the entire time,” Rahne said. “So whether that was a smart decision or not, it was, in my mind, the ethical one. And so that’s what I’m going to do every time.”

Rahne said the reason for the dismissal was “nothing off the field or anything like that.”

Reihner, a former Stanford and Penn State offensive lineman, has worked as a coach or graduate assistant at Fordham, Wake Forest, Delaware and Penn State.

A 28-year-old native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Reihner is in his first season at ODU.

Making memories

As valuable as the extra practices are, Rahne hopes his players take in the full bowl experience.

The two weeks or so the team spends preparing, and then the days and nights in Myrtle Beach, will stay with his players forever, Rahne said.

“That’s something that you’re never going to get back,” he said. “You’re never going to be able to do that again. There might be a memory that happens in this 10-15 days that in 20 years from now, you’re sitting around and that’s the story you tell. So I hope that that’s what happens, and obviously, it’s always a lot more fun when you’re able to tell that story with a win as the culmination of the story.”

A full slate

The Monarchs’ bowl week was scheduled to be busy.

After arriving Thursday afternoon, Rahne participated in a joint press conference with Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery at a local country club.

The team practiced Friday afternoon at a sports complex about four blocks from the ocean, followed by media availability with ODU’s offensive players at a resort.

Saturday brings another practice and more interviews, as well as a team bowling outing of a different sort: the kind with pins, gutters and ugly shoes.

A last meeting with the media comes Sunday afternoon, after a walk-through at the stadium and less than 24 hours before Monday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com