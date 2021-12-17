Salinas knows 'what works,' recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies

Salinas became one of 10 new cities to achieve What Works Cities Certification.

The certification recognizes a city's ability to use of data to guide decisions and make improvements to residents’ lives. Based on population and annual budget, Salinas is one of the smallest cities to receive this honor.

“We are happy to show our residents that the city continues to seek innovative ways to meet the needs of our community while working to be more transparent and accountable," Mayor Kimbley Craig said. "Being able to make important decisions based on data is critical to good governance."

This initiative was started in 2017 by Bloomberg Philanthropies, a company founded by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Here are some ways the city has used data over the past year:

Analyzed the sidewalk repair program using demographic data to evaluate income and racial equity outcomes

Created an open data portal to allow residents to access information on city programs

Created a performance management program for improving city programs

Crated a mobile app to track and analyze Census outreach efforts

“As local governments begin investing billions in American Rescue Plan Act funds to meet urgent needs, these certified cities offer a roadmap for how local leaders can use evidence and data to increase the impact of these investments and deliver better results for residents," said Michele Jolin, CEO and Co-Founder of Results for America, the lead partner in the What Works Cities initiative.

Data is being increasingly used in cities across the country. Other cities honored this year include Portland, Ore., San Antonio, Texas and Syracuse, New York.

A report released earlier this year in collaboration with the Monitor Institute by Deloitte revealed that the percentage of cities tracking progress towards key goals is now 75% and the percentage of cities with a platform and process to release data to the public is now 67%.

“By building a culture of data-driven decision-making, these cities will be more resilient and better equipped to fight climate change, protect public health, increase economic mobility, and much more,” Bloomberg said.

Angelica Cabral is a journalist and podcaster for The Californian covering a wide variety of topics from movies filmed in Monterey County to how much political candidates have fundraised. Have a tip for an interesting story? Email her at acabral@gannett.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @avcabral97