‘Big Sky’: Ronald Just Delivered a Devastating Blow to Cassie

By Megan Molseed
 6 days ago
The popular ABC drama, Big Sky never disappoints when it comes to delivering plenty of edge-of-your-seat excitement. And, as the final episode of the hit series set to air in 2021 premiered earlier this week, fans learn that Big Sky showrunners certainly had no intention to pull any punches going into the new year.

On Thursday, December 8, the eighth episode of Big Sky’s second season premiered.

Fans knew some big things were about to go down. However, with so many big storylines at play, it was hard to know what to expect as the episode premiered.

Ronald (Brian Geraghty) was on the loose after escaping from Wolf who has been keeping him captive all season. He is out to find revenge on the detectives of Dewell and Hoyt. But how, we are not quite sure. Soon, however, we learn Ronald’s plan for getting revenge on one of the detectives, Cassie Dewell – he is going to go after her father.

‘Big Sky’ Villian Is Always An Unknown Variable

Of course, with Ronald on the loose, many, many scenarios could unfold.

None of which are very pleasant. Ronald has been a villain on the popular detective series since the show premiered last year.

As the first season of Big Sky came to a close last spring, the Dewell and Hoyt detectives who had been tracking him all season had finally captured Ronald.

However, they would soon learn that they weren’t the only ones who wanted to bring down the human trafficker.

As Dewell and Hoyt’s Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) are transferring their prisoner to jail, they are ambushed; and Ronald is taken away.

When season two began this fall, we learned who was behind this shocking development: the twin brother of Ronald’s former boss, Rick Legarski (John Caroll Lynch).

This man, Wolfgang Legarski, who is also played by John Caroll Lynch, held Ronald captive throughout most of the season before he finally escaped in the seventh episode.

But, now that Ronald has escaped from Wolf, fans knew that there would be fallout as Ronald returned to take revenge on Cassie Dewell.

However, Ronald knew just how to do this. Rather than going after the detective specifically, he decides to face off with Cassie’s father, Joseph.

The two struggle and Ronald escapes.

But, the heartbreaking part comes when Cassie comes upon the scene of the struggle. Here, she finds Joseph’s body. This, of course, sets the scene for the second half of Big Sky’s second season. Cassie was determined to capture Ronald before. However, now she is more committed to bringing the killer to justice.

