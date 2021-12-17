ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Myers: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

By Jim Casey
 6 days ago
Ohio native Frank Myers didn’t move to Nashville in 1981 to become a songwriter, but he sure made a name for himself as a great one. Frank got his start as the lead guitarist for Eddy Raven, before becoming an in-demand tunesmith.

Over the years, Frank has penned numerous chart-topping singles, including Eddy Raven’s “I Got to Mexico,” Eddie Rabbitt and Crystal Gayle’s “You and I,” John Michael Montgomery’s “I Swear,” Lonestar’s “I’m Already There,” and Chris Young’s “Tomorrow,” among others. In fact, “I Swear” earned Frank the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

This year, Frank co-penned, co-produced, and recorded a new holiday song, “If Every Day Could Be Christmas.”

Outsider caught up to Frank to find out the 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter.

1. ‘Yesterday’ – The Beatles (written by Paul McCartney)

Frank Myers: Even though I was a very young guy in 1965, the lyrics and how they married with that haunting melody spoke to me and moved me in a way I had never felt before. The arrangement, with only Paul playing a gut-string guitar along with George Martin’s string arrangement, was pure magic.

2. ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ – Diana Ross (written by Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson)

Frank Myers: There are many Supremes/Motown songs I loved, but this song and production was top notch and was so outside the box at the time. You’re captured from the beginning all the way to the ending. And, of course, it has been used in movies, commercials, and everything else.

3. ‘Hungry Eyes’ – Merle Haggard

Frank Myers: I think I really started paying closer attention to lyrics when Merle Haggard arrived on the scene. His storytelling really caught my attention. Not only the stories, but also the way his lyrics were very conversational: “Mama never had the luxuries she wanted / But it wasn’t ’cause my daddy didn’t try / She only wanted things she really needed / One more reason for my mama’s hungry eyes.”

4. ‘Lyin’ Eyes’ – Eagles (written by Don Henley & Glenn Frey)

Frank Myers: I was a huge Eagles fan, not only for their great melodies, harmonies, and guitar riffs, but also for their great lyrics. By now, I was paying much more attention to lyrics. And I just kept filing away great songs in the back of my mind, never knowing that one day I would pull from this great library to write my own songs.

5. ‘After the Love Is Gone’ – Earth, Wind & Fire (written by David Foster, Jay Graydon & Bill Champlin)

Frank Myers: Again, I was attracted to the great melody, harmonies, and, of course, the awesome production of David Foster. This song was pure magic, and no matter how many times I listen to it, it still moves me like it did the first time I ever heard it. I could keep talking about many more songs, and when this is published, I will probably think, “Why didn’t I mention that one instead?”

