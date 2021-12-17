ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Netherlands-Sized Reservoir of ‘Hidden Water’ Discovered on Mars

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cw0FL_0dPsC0Ok00

Scientists now believe that man’s dream of water skiing on Mars may one day become a reality. That’s thanks to the huge reserve of water that they recently discovered just below the red planet’s surface.

Mars once had oceans of water, but they dried up a long time ago. Scientists have found some small pockets of water near the desert planet’s poles, but they’ve never found any large caches. Even though they suspect there were larger pockets of H20 there, scientists didn’t have the tools to locate them.

The European Space Agency’s ExoMars orbiter uses a new type of technology that can analyze hydrogen in Martian soil as it passes over the planet. Scientists noticed a large deposit of the element at the Candor Chaos, which they call the Grand Canyon of Mars. It stretches 15,830 square miles — about the size of the Netherlands. And about 40 percent of it is just below the surface.

This raises the possibility of Martian beaches. That mission Elon Musk keeps pitching is sounding better.

If we do hope to one day colonize Mars, finding water resources to exploit could be critical. Right now, this discovery provides a font of knowledge about our cosmic neighbor’s history.

“Knowing more about how and where water exists on present-day Mars is essential to understand what happened to Mars’ once-abundant water, and helps our search for habitable environments, possible signs of past life, and organic materials from Mars’ earliest days,” said ExoMars project scientist Colin Wilson.

Elon Musk Believes Will Land On Mars Within 5 Years

Elon Musk told Time magazine for his Person of the Year interview that his SpaceX rockets will land on Mars within the next five years. Musk has long-pitched the possibility of moving to the Red Planet.

Musk believes that humans must establish colonies on other planets in case of climate catastrophe here. He laid out his ambitious plan for what would happen after we reach the Red Planet.

“The next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there,” Musk told Time. “Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though — it’s a little weird if there’s only two.”

But experts aren’t as optimistic about these plans. Musk has a history of making big claims and failing to meet expectations.

“Mars, with its CO2 atmosphere, might be a good place to grow plants if they are kept warm and watered, but it would be a terrible place to drop off animals, who need oxygen to breathe,” scientist Roger Wiens told The Daily Mail. “Humans might be smart enough to don oxygen breathing systems, but would an animal be smart enough to adjust such a system if it was falling off its face? I don’t think so. We would end up with a lot of dead animals. Let’s try botanical gardens first.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Asteroid Will Approach Earth Tomorrow

In case you weren’t aware, a 430ft asteroid is currently hurtling towards earth. And it’s expected to approach earth tomorrow. But don’t go selling all your belongings and living like you’re dying just yet. The asteroid isn’t going to cause an apocalyptic event. The space rock is only expected to make a “close approach” (phew!).
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Colin Wilson
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Strange Things Happening in Earth’s Atmosphere: NASA Launches Rocket To Investigate Mysterious Area Above the North Pole

Strange things happen in Earth’s atmosphere at high latitudes. Around local noon, when the Sun is at its highest point, a funnel-shaped gap in our planet’s magnetic field passes overhead. Earth’s magnetic field shields us from the solar wind, the stream of charged particles spewing off the Sun. The gap in that field, called the polar cusp, allows the solar wind a direct line of access to Earth’s atmosphere.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Skiing#Atmosphere Of Mars#Oceans#Water Resources#Martian#The Candor Chaos#Exomars#Time#Spacex
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
Space.com

Comet Leonard is at its closest to Earth right now. Here's how to spot it.

Comet Leonard, the brightest comet of the year, made its closest approach to Earth today (Dec. 12) and should be visible through binoculars and telescopes, weather permitting. Officially known as Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard), Comet Leonard was discovered in January by astronomer Gregory J. Leonard of the Mount Lemmon Infrared Observatory in Arizona. On Sunday, it passed Earth at a range of 21 million miles (34 million km), but is still not visible to the unaided eye, according to EarthSky.org.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

334K+
Followers
34K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy