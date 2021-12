Santa Claus will be meeting with the furry residents of Washington that have made his nice list during an event Sunday. The Laundro-Mutt Grooming Salon is hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus for a photo session from 1-3 p.m. Salon Owner Alyssa Whittemore says this is her first time hosting the event, which will include dog and human snacks, coffee and hot cocoa for attendees to enjoy, “I definitely wanted to be able to offer something for animals, because I know a lot of people consider their pets to be their children, and me not having children myself I always love to do that kind of stuff with my animals. So I just thought it would be something fun and something different to kind of bring the community in and let them celebrate the holidays with their animals.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO