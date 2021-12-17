ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Mykel Williams Talks UGA, Details Future without Dan Lanning

 6 days ago
Williams projected as a defensive end, more of a player like Travon Walker, even for SI All American, his listed as a defensive lineman, not an EDGE defender. However, throughout the last calendar year, Williams has slimmed down to close his high school career. Leading Georgia recruiting him and asking him to play OLB for the Bulldogs.

"See now I guess since I lost all that weight through COVID, they are looking at me like an edge guy. An outside linebacker/d-end type of guy. But yes sir, they are going to let me play some JACK, not so much SAM."

The JACK and SAM positions are coached by the outside linebackers coach at Georgia, which was Dan Lanning who is now the head coach at Oregon. So, we asked Williams who he thought might take over for Lanning at the position and who will be coaching him upon his arrival, and he mentioned Will Muschamp.

"My position coach? Yea, I'm not really sure but I'm pretty positive coach Will Muschamp is going to have a heavy hand in my process and I'm fine with that, I'm happy with that. I believe in coach Muschamp, I believe he can develop me and make me one hell of an athlete and a hell of a player."

Top Georgia Signee To Start Bowl Practice

Georgia locked down the recruitment of Gunner Stockton last Wednesday during the Early National Signing Day Period. Stockton is the only quarterback in Georgia’s 2022 class; he will join a quarterback room consisting of Stetson Bennett, JT Daniels, Carson Beck, and Brock Vandagriff. It is a big quarterback room,...
