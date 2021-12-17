ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Saturday's game called off

 6 days ago

Stamkos and the Lightning will not play Saturday against the Avalanche, as the NHL has postponed...

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
Steven Stamkos
#Avalanche #Lightning #Tampa Bay
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins seventh straight game

Vasilevskiy stopped 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights. This was Vasilevskiy's seventh straight win, and the Golden Knights made him earn it -- the 41 shots he faced were the most he's seen in a game this year. The 27-year-old enters the extended holiday break at 17-4-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 24 appearances this season. Vasilevskiy should be well-rested ahead of the Lightning's next game, scheduled for next Tuesday against the Canadiens.
NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
Colorado Avalanche
Sports
Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
