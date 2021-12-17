Nonstop service from DIA to Honduras launches on Saturday

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid BRENDAN MCDERMID

Nonstop service from Denver International Airport to Roatan, Honduras, will begin Saturday.

The inaugural and future flights are serviced through United Airlines and will be operated each Saturday. United is the only airline at the airport to offer flights to Honduras.

"We are extremely grateful for United's continued growth at DEN and are excited to celebrate the airline's new nonstop service to Roatan, just in time for holiday vacationers," said DIA's CEO Phil Washington in a news release. "The route will provide travelers with an easy option to escape the cold, explore this Central America country and enjoy all that it has to offer."

Honduras has consistency been a travel destination for Denver residents as nearly 4,000 passengers traveled to the Central American country in 2019 through connecting flights. Officials believe that by adding the new flight, it'll increase passenger demand.

Earlier this year, United announced the addition of several other flights to Central America and other warm-weather destinations from Denver. These flights include service to the Bahamas, Belize and Costa Rica.

“Roatan complements the 14 recently added daily flights we are flying to warm-weather destinations this winter, like Charleston, Ft. Lauderdale and Savannah, giving locals plenty of opportunity to escape to some sun," said Matt Miller, United's vice president of airport operations in Denver. "We are proud to serve this city with the most flights to more destinations around the world than any other airline, all while maintaining the best on-time departure performance at the airport for the past six years.”