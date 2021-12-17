The holiday spirit: Annual Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza continues Aguilera's legacy

Andrea Hansen was hard at work coordinating the annual Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 16, continuing an event that her father, the late city councilman Ray Aguilera, started more than a decade ago.

"My dad has been doing this event for 10 years and it's become a really important event to the community of Pueblo and to the schools that we work with," Hansen said. "The kids love it, they're all super happy to be getting all this stuff so it was important for us to continue it in his memory."

Similar to last year, the event was modified for safety because of the pandemic and was turned into a drive-thru at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Hundreds of cars packed with kids lined up to funnel through the fairgrounds, passing a dozen different stations loaded with toys, clothes, books, food and more.

Eventually, families reached Gus, a Dalmatian puppy helping the Pueblo Fire Department hand out gifts, and finally, kids shared their Christmas wishes with Santa Claus at the end of the line, who had helpers ready to hand out stockings. While this was the first year without Aguilera donning the Santa costume, his influence on the event remained.

"I think it completely speaks to his legacy," Hansen said. "This meant the world to him and I think it would mean a lot to him that we're continuing it. And it means the world us that were close to him and knew him and loved him that we're able to continue on his behalf."

Hansen said she expected the event to reach around 1,500 kids from Bessemer, Minnequa and Columbian elementary schools. Each family received a box of food, a pizza and kids were able to choose from an assortment of games, toys, books, clothes and more at the various stops along the line.

The Bessemer Extravaganza partnered with the Pueblo Food Project and Care and Share Food Bank and was led by hundreds of volunteers, many of whom are teachers at the participating elementary schools. It's never hard to get the community on board for the event, for which they start preparing as early as September, Hansen said.

"I think Pueblo in general loves to give back to its people and everybody that comes through here is so appreciative and the kids are so happy and it just makes everybody feel good to see the smiles on the kids' faces," she said.

