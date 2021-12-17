ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ this weekend?

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Are you ready for the annual appearance of Charlie Brown’s sad little Christmas tree?

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV. A later deal between Apple TV+ and PBS, allowed “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to air for free for one night.

This year, the iconic television special will air for free on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Peanuts gang to star in new holiday special ‘For Auld Lang Syne’ on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “For Auld Lang Syne,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

