The police standoff in Hermitage from overnight has ended. The incident happened at Hermitage Flats after a physical altercation between two people who live there. The standoff ended around midnight. One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at a home on Ringgold Road in Clarksville. Officers were doing a welfare check at the home when they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. The death toll from the deadly tornadoes that impacted six states including Tennessee and Kentucky has risen to 91. Tickets for the Bowling Green Strong Concert will go on sale next week. All proceeds from the concert will go to the nonprofit Good Deeds KY.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO