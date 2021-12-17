The magnificent history of the maligned and misunderstood fruitcake

It’s been 15 years since Tokyo Drift was released. The third film in The Fast and Furious series is the most divisive of them all, set apart from the main cast in the futuristic Japanese capital. While critical consensus has Fast Five as the best movie, a portion of fans are still devoted to Tokyo Drift, preferring a narrative that digresses from the franchise’s main story. It’s a guiltless pleasure that has only become more re-watchable not despite its faults, but because of them, and as the film’s merits continue to foment discussion on the likes of Reddit and Quora today, it’s about time we take a look at why Tokyo Drift deserves its dues as a cult classic. Plus, if you are a fellow fan, you’re in good company: Christopher Nolan claims to have a “soft spot” for the movie. So, yeah, film snobs. Eat it.

