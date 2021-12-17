Hibernian pair Chris Cadden and Kevin Nisbet face race to be fit for cup final

England can expect a green wicket with help for the seamers at the Boxing Day Ashes Test, according to MCG pitch curator Matthew Page.The tourists have misread conditions in each of the first two games, leaving Stuart Broad out on a Gabba surface that would have suited him then leaving Jack Leach out on an Adelaide Oval track that suited spin.The man in charge of preparing that pitch, Damian Hough, even advised England to pick a spinner only for his words to fall on deaf ears.Page is not interested in getting involved in matters of selection but was happy...
Comments / 0