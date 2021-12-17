ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Stone says he invoked 5th amendment at Jan. 6 deposition

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCAqp_0dPs6O1w00
Capitol Breach Subpoenas FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, Roger Stone exits federal court in Washington. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including Donald Trump's ally Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone says he has asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Stone -- who was convicted in 2019 of lying to Congress, but subsequently pardoned by Trump -- told reporters as he left the deposition Friday that "I did my civic duty and I responded as required by law" but that he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to every question.

The committee subpoenaed Stone last month, noting that he spoke at rallies on the day before the insurrection and used members of a far-right extremist group, the Oath Keepers, as personal security guards while he was in Washington. Several members of that militia group broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with hundreds of other supporters of former President Donald Trump, and have been charged with conspiring to block the certification of the vote.

Stone is one of several in Trump's inner circle who have refused to answer questions from the committee. The House has already held two of Trump's top allies — Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — in contempt for not cooperating. But many more witnesses have cooperated. The panel has done around 300 interviews as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the attack.

It is unclear if the panel will vote to hold Stone in contempt. The committee’s leaders have said that they believe witnesses asserting Fifth Amendment rights should be doing so to avoid self-incrimination. Stone told reporters afterward that he did not believe he did anything wrong, but that he asserted the Fifth because he believes Democrats will conspire against him.

A spokesman for the panel did not have immediate comment on Stone.

Stone was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation of lying to Congress about his efforts to gather inside information about Russia-hacked Democratic emails that were published by WikiLeaks in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. Trump pardoned him in his final weeks in office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida judge latest to block Biden contractor vaccine rule

TAMPA, Fla — (AP) — A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday blocked President Joe Biden's requirement for federal contractors to receive coronavirus vaccines, adding to a series of legal setbacks for the mandate. U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday wrote that Florida's lawsuit against the rule demonstrated a...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he will pardon his chief conservative rival and predecessor, Park Geun-hye, who is serving a lengthy prison term for bribery and other crimes. Moon’s liberal government said the pardon is meant to overcome past divisions...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belarus labels local service of US broadcaster extremist

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarusian authorities labeled the local service of the U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty extremist and launched a criminal probe against one of its journalists Thursday. It was the latest step in a months-long, multi-pronged crackdown on the country's independent media. Belarus' Interior...
EUROPE
KIRO 7 Seattle

AG Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in a tweet Thursday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “This evening, I received word that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have been isolating at home since I began experiencing symptoms on Sunday. My family and I will continue to isolate per public health guidelines.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Eyman assets to be sold to satisfy $5M million debt

SEATTLE — Initiative promoter Tim Eyman, who earlier this year was found liable for years of violations of Washington’s campaign finance laws and owes the state more than $5 million, is facing the court-ordered sale of his assets. Eyman is required to make monthly $10,000 payments to pay...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy