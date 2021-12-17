ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

R-Truth Discusses The WWE Hardcore Title vs. The WWE 24/7 Title

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent appearance on “The Ryan Show”, WWE Superstar R-Truth commented on the WWE 24/7 Championship and WWE Hardcore titles, and more. As many of you know, R-Truth (known as K-Kwik at the...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Is Teasing A Surprise For AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype tonight’s AEW Dynamite and teased a surprise on the show. He wrote the following:. TBS Title tournament semifinal: Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose. Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone Christmas party.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Two Former WWE Stars Returning To Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mike Bennett looks to be making his Impact Wrestling return soon. It’s likely he will be joined by his wife Maria Kanellis. The former WWE stars were among the wrestlers to be let go by ROH due to the company...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 24 7 Championship#R Truth#Combat#K Kwik#Forbes
The Independent

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has ‘Conor McGregor X factor stardom’, rival claims

UFC fighter Belal Muhammad wants to steal up and coming star Khamzat Chimaev’s hype, who has “Conor McGregor stardom”.Chimaev has stunned the UFC world, so much so that many fighters have shied away from facing the unbeaten Russian. But Muhammad wants to fight him as Chimaev believes he’s “untouchable”.Muhammad told MMA Junkie: “He has the most hype in the division right now. He has that (Conor) McGregor X-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable.“They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat...
UFC
Popculture

WWE Superstar Says He Just Got Married in Rare Personal Reveal

A top WWE Superstar is a married man. Ilja Dragunov, who competes in NXT UK, went to social media to post a photo of himself and his bride tying the knot. Dragunov revealed that that couple got married on Dec. 17 while adding he is "completely fulfilled." Dragunov is the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/24)

Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is a taped episode, filmed last week from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. We will still have coverage of tonight’s show, and you can join us for a live recap...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

The Bella Twins Discuss Freddie Prinze Jr. Pushing To Get Them On WWE Television

The Bella Twins recently appeared on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s podcast Wrestling With Freddie, where they talked about their careers and revealed how Prince was a big part of the women’s evolution. Brie recalled how Prinze kept pushing for her and Nikki to be a thing on screen: “We...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sting Discusses His AEW Dynamite Match, CM Punk, FTR

Sting will team with CM Punk and Darby Allin against MJF and FTR on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote it. Here are the highlights:. The match:. “CM Punk, he’s truly amazing to me,” Sting says. “Hearing the crowd respond to him, it’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kyle O’Reilly Comments On His Surprise AEW Debut, Return Of reDRagon

Kyle O’Reilly has broken his silence. For the first time since making his surprise AEW debut at the Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2021 special event at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday night, the former WWE NXT Superstar and newest addition to the AEW roster took to social media to comment on his new wrestling home.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Seems To Be Unifying Two Of Its Titles

One for two. Titles are the lifeblood of a wrestling promotion as you have people fighting to be recognized as the best in the world. They have been around forever and always will be, even if there are occasionally more than there need to be around a promotion. That is the case in WWE, but now it seems that they are getting rid of one of them as a few are going to be unified.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE is preparing a big change for Bobby Lashley

One of the most important characters in the upper zone of the Monday Night Raw card, is Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion who has seen the title of overall champion of the WWE's flagship show blown away by Big E, thanks to the collection of Money in the Bank, with the New Day member who is still the holder of this belt.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update – The Latest On WWE’s COVID-19 Outbreak

UPDATE: We reported earlier this morning here on eWn that WWE has another COVID-19 outbreak on its hands. In an update on this, WWE is currently planning on moving ahead with all of their live events in the United States next week. With that being said, there has been a lot of movement by WWE officials as they receive additional information about talents and staff who may not be cleared for travel. The company is trying their best to stay ahead of the situation as best they can.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Airs New Owen Hart Cup Video On Dynamite (Watch Here), Black/Garrison

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling aired a new video promoting the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournaments. In the video, which you can see below, several AEW Superstars comment on what Owen Hart meant to them. The Owen Hart Cup tournaments will be kicking off...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy Admits AEW Title Run May Not Be In The Cards

Matt Hardy has been in AEW for over a year now, but he has yet to win a championship in the promotion. While doing a recent interview, he noted that while he wants to be a champion again, he knows that may not happen. “I would love to win a...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tag Team Title Match Confirmed For GCW’s “Die 4 This” Event

Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) took to Twitter today, announcing that The Briscoes will be defending their GCW Tag Team Championships at the “Die 4 This” event on New Year’s Day. We’ll see The Briscoes vs. Blake Christian and Alex Zayne for the titles. GCW’s “Die 4 This”...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE Championship, other titles in the sights of Kevin Owens after re-signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kevin Owens has the WWE Championship and Tag Team Championship in his sights as future goals to achieve now that he’s signed a new contract with the WWE. Owens discussed his goals in detail in an interview with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, TVA Sports’ wrestling podcast.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Shares Who He Thinks Is AEW’s Biggest Star

Ric Flair was very critical of Bryan Danielson on last week’s episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast. This week, Flair stated Danielson is the biggest star that AEW has right now. “I’d have to say he is, yeah,” Flair stated, when talking about Danielson as the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy