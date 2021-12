"The best." I'd love to retire that superlative. It feels so 2019. We've entered a new era of possibility, and new times, just like new paintings, demand new frames. Why do we have to rank art as if it's college football? I'm as guilty as anyone of having blithely used that exaggerated encomium in composing year-end lists in the past. The best? What does that even mean? Closest to perfection? Measurably more enjoyable or devastating? I confess: I do not know what the best piece of theater was in 2021. But I do know what moved and tickled, dazzled and delighted me in this year of new beginnings. Here are 10 examples:

