THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the country’s best hospitals for maternity. This is the first time U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity. To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a ‘High Performing’ rating, which is the highest rating the publication rewards for this type of care.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO