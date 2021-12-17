'Santa Rick' Rosenthal channels the bearded guy all year

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2021 – The Workplace Coach has a timely message for business leaders: Stay human! Commit to creating a healthy workplace by providing empathetic leadership – not just during the holidays but all year long. “It’s so easy for business leaders to be overly focused on short-term results and ignore the health and wellbeing of their team members,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, founder of The Workplace Coach, an Atlanta-based executive and leadership development coaching firm. “But neglecting your employees is guaranteed to undermine success, weakening collaboration, driving up staff turnover and ultimately hurting bottom line results.” A recent post on LinkedIn by organizational psychologist Adam Grant was a good reminder of this. Grant wrote that the holidays should be a time to celebrate, not to recharge. “If work is exhausting people to the point that they’re using their time off to recover, you might have a burnout culture. A healthy organization doesn’t leave people drained in the first place,” Grant said. AN ESSENTIAL LEADERSHIP SKILL The award-winning coaches at The Workplace Coach have always urged their executive and leadership coaching clients to prioritize a healthy workplace, including by practicing empathy. Empathy is the ability to connect with others, understand their feelings, needs and viewpoints, and respond with caring actions. Empathy underlies all effective leadership, Dr. Parsons said. “During the pandemic there’s been lots of talk about the importance of leaders being empathetic. But research shows that empathy is fundamental to good leadership all the time, not just when times are tough. “At the end of the day, it’s your people who will create your success, and your people will only thrive in a workplace where they feel heard and understood,” Dr. Parsons said. BECOMING AN EMPATHETIC LEADER Fortunately, leaders and aspiring leaders can learn to be more empathetic. It starts with good listening. “If you’re a leader, you can take a giant step toward improving the health of your organization simply by learning to be a good listener,” Dr. Parsons advised. Here are five tips from The Workplace Coach on how to be a good listener: 1. Listen without judgment. 2. Ask open-ended questions. 3. Be genuinely curious about the other person. 4. Notice nonverbal cues, like body language, facial expression and tone of voice. 5. Focus fully on the person speaking, rather than thinking about how you’ll respond. CLC TRAINING TEACHES LISTENING SKILLS Listening is central to the leader-as-coach approach taught by The Workplace Coach in its proprietary Certified Leader Coach® online training program. The CLC program equips leaders and aspiring leaders to use coaching skills to develop, engage and motivate their teams. Organizations whose employees have completed the customizable CLC training report that the program helps their leaders transform workplace culture, improving staff engagement and retention, among other benefits. The leader-as-coach approach is especially valuable during a time in our history when employee turnover is so high that it’s being called “the Great Resignation.” “My message to leaders everywhere is to let the joy and good feeling of this holiday season serve as a reminder to practice empathy in their leadership throughout the year. Those who take this message to heart will reap endless rewards,” Dr. Parsons said. *Call to action – 100-character limit: Are you ready to be an empathetic leader who inspires other? Contact The Workplace Coach today. a. Your call to action will be the final sentence of your article and can encourage readers to engage with your company. “Learn more” calls-to-action, paired with related content, work best. Include a link to make it easier for readers to find you.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 16 DAYS AGO