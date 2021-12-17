ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple charged over death of two-year-old boy in gas explosion

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
A couple have been charged over the death of a two-year-old boy in a gas explosion.

Sharon Greenham, 51, and Darren Greenham, 44, are accused of the manslaughter of George Arthur Hinds.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham, Lancashire in the early hours of May 16.

They found two houses had collapsed with a third seriously damaged.

George died as a result of the blast at his home, while his parents, Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds, were also injured and later discharged from hospital.

The force said a criminal investigation assisted by gas experts had identified the cause of the blast as a gas pipe which had been cut in the property next door, 20 Mallowdale Avenue.

The Greenhams have also been charged with theft.

Lancashire Police said the couple, who now live in Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster will appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on January 12.

In a tribute issued after George’s death, his parents said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

“He was so precious to us.

“We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened.

“Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today.”

Donna Ferrogine
5d ago

What an adorble little redhead. So young to be victim to such a horrible criminal act. Those poor parents. Be strong.

Joseph Argibay
5d ago

rest in peace lil man,my condolences goes out to your real families,go w/ mother Mary, Jesus,and the baby cherubs

Mary Bryant
4d ago

You Know Only GOD KNOWS The Real Truth What Happen To This Sweet Little AngelSpread Your Wings & Fly High Sweet Angel Your Love Will Never Be Forgotten.

