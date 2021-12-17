ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The News Roundup — Domestic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID death total in the United States has now passed 800,000. Measures to fight this pandemic are developing. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that the current COVID booster shots are strong enough to address the threat...

Reuters

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet. Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The...
The Independent

McConnell openly courts Manchin to leave Democrats, join GOP

Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party's courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat's fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were to switch parties, “he would be joining a lot of folks who have similar views on a whole range of issues.”Whether Manchin is open to McConnell's appeal — he has consistently said he still sees himself as a Democrat — is uncertain. But it is...
electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
WSAV News 3

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative. In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a […]
AFP

Biden still hopeful of Senate passage of social spending bill

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he remains hopeful he can secure Senate passage of a massive social spending bill. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia dealt a potentially fatal blow last weekend to Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan, saying he could not support it. But Biden told reporters at the White House he believed the bill, the centerpiece of his domestic agenda, could be resurrected. "I still think there's a possibility of getting Build Back Better done," Biden said. "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done."
