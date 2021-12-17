Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Partners with Morgan Stanley to Offer All-Girl Virtual Financial Literacy Workshop Series

American Express and Nova Credit have partnered the credit passport program aimed at expanding access to credit for immigrants from the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Kenya, and Brazil. Misha Esipov, co-founder and CEO of Nova Credit, joined Cheddar's Ken Buffa to talk about the program's benefits for immigrants who have to start over in the U.S. and are looking to establish a credit history. "If you were a good borrower in your home country — and you can prove you were a borrower in your home country — when you first arrive here, you can use that information to continue to be a good borrower," he said of the service.

