Riverdale, NJ

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Partners with Morgan Stanley to Offer All-Girl Virtual Financial Literacy Workshop Series

 6 days ago

Ongoing “Money Moves” Interactive Educational Series Will Help Girl Scouts Earn Financial Literacy Badges. Riverdale, N.J. – December 17, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, announces a partnership with Morgan Stanley Wealth...

paramuspost.com

