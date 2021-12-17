MASSIVE SLOTH, FROG, & MORE: Top-ranking 'zoo light' display found in Colorado

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari in Colorado Springs was ranked the third best holiday zoo lights display in the Country by USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards.

"A panel of experts partnered with '10Best' editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote," the USA Today report read.

This year, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates its 31st annual holiday lights display with plans to keep it up through January 1st.

"Some 50 acres at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are illuminated with 85 light sculptures during the park's annual Electric Safari. Select animal exhibits remain open during the festivities, and warming fires spread throughout the grounds offer a place to thaw those cold fingers," the report read.

For the first time this year, the event also includes giant glowing animal inflatables, including two 30-foot tall giraffes.

Though some of the animal exhibits are closed during Electric Safari hours, visitors will still be able to see some species, including the zoo's giraffe herd, budgie flock, elephants, and rhinos.

The zoo's famous Sky Ride gondola that crosses the park will also be open, weather permitting.

Admission tickets cost $19.75 and must be purchased ahead of time, here .

