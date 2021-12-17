ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

MASSIVE SLOTH, FROG, & MORE: Top-ranking 'zoo light' display found in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 6 days ago

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari in Colorado Springs was ranked the third best holiday zoo lights display in the Country by USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards.

"A panel of experts partnered with '10Best' editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote," the USA Today report read.

This year, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates its 31st annual holiday lights display with plans to keep it up through January 1st.

"Some 50 acres at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are illuminated with 85 light sculptures during the park's annual Electric Safari. Select animal exhibits remain open during the festivities, and warming fires spread throughout the grounds offer a place to thaw those cold fingers," the report read.

For the first time this year, the event also includes giant glowing animal inflatables, including two 30-foot tall giraffes.

Though some of the animal exhibits are closed during Electric Safari hours, visitors will still be able to see some species, including the zoo's giraffe herd, budgie flock, elephants, and rhinos.

The zoo's famous Sky Ride gondola that crosses the park will also be open, weather permitting.

Admission tickets cost $19.75 and must be purchased ahead of time, here .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Q&A: Omicron, the holidays and Colorado

In the span of a few weeks, the omicron variant moved into Colorado and now accounts for as many as half of the state's recent COVID-19 cases. The variant arrives as the state pulls itself from a months-long fall surge, which pushed hospitals to the brink of being overwhelmed. It also comes on the eve of two major holidays, the sort of travel-heavy large gatherings that have worried public health officials since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
OutThere Colorado

CPW investigates first reported wolf kill in Colorado in 70-plus years

A wolf kill is under investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after being reported by Colorado Cattlemen's Association (CCA) in a press release on Monday, December 20. According to CCA, a 500-pound heifer was found dead near Walden, Colorado in early 2021. CCA has stated that it is a confirmed wolf kill, with the animal reportedly found dead after being attacked and eaten by a pack. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has yet to confirm the kill and is actively investigating the situation.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Weather#Sloth#The Country By#Reader S Choice Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
OutThere Colorado

Colorado town to love in winter: Kremmling

When you think of Colorado winter, you probably don’t think of Kremmling. You think of something more like Steamboat Springs, about 50 miles to the northwest. You think of something more like Winter Park, about 50 miles in the opposite direction. Let’s face it. The glitz and the glamour...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

COLORADO ASKS: Is that ice thick enough to hold my weight?

Winter is officially here and ice is starting to form around the Centennial State. While most Coloradans probably won't come anywhere close to stepping on the ice this winter, some will, for a number of activities ranging from skating to fishing to hiking. If you're one of those people that plans on venturing out onto the ice, it's crucial to know how thick that ice needs to be, what it should look like, and how you can test it for sturdiness, as well as what to do if you or someone else falls in.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

No gains made on Blodgett Peak fire, pre-evacuation orders for some Colorado Springs residents

Firefighters haven't made gains in the Blodgett Peak fire, which flared up just west of the Air Force Academy, prompting a pre-evacuation order to go into effect Wednesday. Colorado Springs firefighters responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, and crews spent most of the day attempting to construct a handline to contain the fire. By the end of the day, department spokesman J.J. Halsey said, the crews were unsuccessful in constructing the handline, and hadn't made any progress in containing the fire, which he said was estimated at around three-tenths of an acre. He added that emergency officials are waiting for aerial images, so a more accurate size can be determined.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
850
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy