Close Out The Year With This Rich 35th Anniversary Zelda Fan Album

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the fact that we did not get a new mainline Zelda game in 2021, the 35th anniversary of the series has been pretty spectacular. In addition to official products from Nintendo like Skyward Sword HD, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, and Age of Calamity DLC, the community has...

New Nintendo Power Podcast Celebrates The Zelda Series’ 35th Anniversary

For those wanting something new to listen to, Nintendo of America has released the latest episode of the Nintendo Power Podcast. What is the topic? The hosts of Nintendo Power discuss the Zelda series’ 35th anniversary. Also included in the podcast is an exploration of their favorite moments from across the series.
Yoshitaka Amano Shares Celebratory Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary Artwork

During today’s Final Fantasy 35th anniversary live stream, Square Enix revealed brand new artwork from renowned artist Yoshitaka Amano, celebrating the franchise’s birthday. This illustration depicts various prominent characters from the series, such as Yuna, Cloud, Gilgamesh, Sephiroth, and many more. For those unaware, Amano is a beloved artist for the Final Fantasy series, stemming back from its origins. So, seeing him produce new work in 2021 makes it feel like everything’s come full circle.
ZELDA DUNGEON’S BEST ZELDA EVER 2021 EDITION LIST

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas — it’s Zelda Dungeon’s annual BEST. ZELDA. EVER!. This year was an exciting and eventful year for the Legend of Zelda series, as we saw a couple new releases and a tease of what’s to come. Just missing the cuff of last year’s Best Zelda Ever list was Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a game that was billed as the prequel to Breath of the Wild, which will enter the fray on our list for the first time ever, complete with its DLC, which just finished rolling out this October. 2021 also saw the announcement of the long-rumored Skyward Sword HD port, leading to somewhat of a second chance and, dare I say, redemption of the beleaguered Wii game. Additionally, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda released, giving players an opportunity to revisit some old classics on a new handheld system. Speaking of which, Ocarina of Time is finally on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, with Majora’s Mask coming in the near future as well. Of course, the biggest piece of news this year was a new glimpse at the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Although still untitled, we were told that this game would release in 2022; so if everything goes well, we could see this game ranked on our list next year.
Daily Debate: Should Breath of the Wild 2 Have an Ambient or Epic Soundtrack?

Breath of the Wild was the first of many for the Zelda series, featuring an expansive, open-world with weapon durability and a soft ambient soundtrack was a clear contrast to the sweeping orchestras we have often associated with the franchise. In many ways, these changes were very successful and went over well with fans. I enjoyed exploring the huge world of Hyrule this time around, and the weapons mechanic was challenging (albeit definitely annoying at times at critical moments in boss fights, no question). The only change from the norm that I question now is the ambient soundtrack. At the time, I appreciated that it served as ambient background noise that didn’t distract from the exploration, but it was at the cost of having memorable music.
Daily Debate: Which Zelda Creature or Character Had The Strangest Name?

The Zelda series is well known for its vast array of quirky characters. In fact, the various games contain hundreds of unique creatures, monsters, races, and individuals. Every one of these beings has a name. It is certainly a daunting task to come up with unique titles for such an expansive roster, but the Zelda team has done it again and again. That being said, not every name can be a winner. Some characters’ monikers have come through the Japanese to English translation in unintentionally strange or comical forms. So I ask you, which Zelda character or creature do you think has the weirdest name?
Check Out This Beautiful Breath of the Wild Speedpaint Video

The scenery and locales of Breath of the Wild are still captivating artists everywhere, and the artist MalMakes is no exception! MalMakes takes us through a time lapse of their acrylic painting based on the Great Fairy Fountain found in the Akkala region from Breath of the Wild!. The Akkala...
Daily Debate: When Do You Pass The Controller for Help?

Back when the only way you could watch other people play video games was to be on the couch with them, my friend convinced me to dust off my SNES. That was crazy talk. Retro gaming wasn’t really a thing yet. You didn’t go backwards! I’d packed it up in favor of my family’s new N64 two years earlier. It was Mario Kart 64 and Turok all day! But he knew a dirty little secret of mine: I’d never finished A Link to The Past.
Daily Debate: Which Zelda Characters Belong on the Naughty List?

Christmas is approaching. Santa is making his list and checking it twice, preparing coal for the naughty and presents for the nice. Santa Claus is coming to Hyrule, but some of its denizens might be disappointed with the contents of their stockings. Most of Hyrule’s inhabitants are kind-hearted and deserving of their holiday haul, but the Zelda series has its fair share of mischief makers who jeopardize their presents with troublesome behavior. These characters aren’t the evil, diabolical villains that threaten the world’s well-being. They’re more like annoying rascals or underhanded scoundrels. Which Zelda characters belong on the naughty list?
Daily Debate: Is Halo Infinite a Road Map for a Better Open-World Zelda Game?

Like many Zelda fans, I’m finishing out 2021 anxiously awaiting news regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While feeling the sting of disappointment that The Game Awards produced no such Zelda content (a wound purely of my own making!), I’ve scratched my open-world itch by diving into Halo: Infinite, which released in full in early December. As Halo fans know, the franchise has always featured massive explorable maps, but until now, never an open world—and my Hylia, does it deliver! I have to say—at the risk of a thousand mocking tweets—the influence of Breath of the Wild is unmistakable. In fact, it arguably builds upon the formula in a way that absorbs the criticisms leveled at the 2017 Switch game and thereby improves it.
Daily Debate: Would You Like to See Terrako in Breath of the Wild 2?

Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below, read at your own risk. The year is quickly coming to a close and soon we will welcome 2022 with excitement and anticipation for the newest Zelda installment. In recent announcements and directs Nintendo has teased that the sequel Breath of the Wild will be coming in 2022. Everyone, myself included, has made predictions, and expressed their hopes and wishes for the newest game. So, what about everyone’s favorite little Guardian Terrako from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Do you think that we will see him in Breath of the Wild 2?
