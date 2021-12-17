Close Out The Year With This Rich 35th Anniversary Zelda Fan Album

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas — it’s Zelda Dungeon’s annual BEST. ZELDA. EVER!. This year was an exciting and eventful year for the Legend of Zelda series, as we saw a couple new releases and a tease of what’s to come. Just missing the cuff of last year’s Best Zelda Ever list was Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, a game that was billed as the prequel to Breath of the Wild, which will enter the fray on our list for the first time ever, complete with its DLC, which just finished rolling out this October. 2021 also saw the announcement of the long-rumored Skyward Sword HD port, leading to somewhat of a second chance and, dare I say, redemption of the beleaguered Wii game. Additionally, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda released, giving players an opportunity to revisit some old classics on a new handheld system. Speaking of which, Ocarina of Time is finally on the Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, with Majora’s Mask coming in the near future as well. Of course, the biggest piece of news this year was a new glimpse at the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Although still untitled, we were told that this game would release in 2022; so if everything goes well, we could see this game ranked on our list next year.

