Public Safety

25-year-old settler dies after his car is ambushed in the West Bank

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — A 25-year-old Israeli was killed in a shooting attack in the West Bank late Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has vowed to find the people responsible for killing Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old who lived in the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron and studied at a yeshiva in...

BBC

Israeli PM vows to catch W Bank ambush killers

A search is under way for suspected Palestinian gunmen over a deadly attack on a car carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank. A 25-year-old passenger, Yehuda Dimentman, was killed and two other occupants were wounded in the shooting near a Jewish settlement in the north. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing

HOMESH, West Bank (Reuters) -The United Nations Mideast peace envoy warned against escalating tensions on Friday after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli in the occupied West Bank and Jewish settlers were accused of attacking Arab villages in the aftermath. Yehuda Dimentman, 25, was killed on Thursday in an ambush on...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS 46

Israeli man killed in West Bank after shooting attack on car

An Israeli man has died in a shooting in the West Bank, according to the Israeli army and emergency responders. An unknown assailant, or assailants, opened fire on a car near the settler outpost of Homesh, about 20 kilometers (approximately 12 miles) to the northwest of Nablus, an army spokesman said. Two others were wounded in the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
