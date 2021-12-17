ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis Already Knew ‘Buy Dirt’ Was Special Before Luke Bryan Joined Him

By Jess
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's easy to see why Jordan Davis received his first-ever CMA Awards nomination with his Luke Bryan collab, "Buy Dirt." One listen and you're instantly hooked on its nostalgia, simplicity and overall message. "'Cause the truth about it is / It all goes by real quick / You can't...

KOEL 950 AM

Inside Luke Bryan’s Fairytale Love Story With His Wife, Caroline

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, had a bit of a rocky start on their way to happily ever after, but as their love story shows, you can't stop true love if it's meant to be. In an interview with the Get Real With Caroline Hobby podcast in 2019, the former Caroline Boyer revealed that she had only had one previous boyfriend when she met her future husband at a bar during her first week of college.
RELATIONSHIPS
102.3 The Bull

Country’s Most-Played Radio Songs of 2021 Revealed

The most-played country songs of 2021 included some surefire hits and some big surprises, some sentimental ballads and some rowdy party songs, and even two contributions from one superstar artist. Billboard released this year's roundup when it unveiled its year-end charts for 2021, with lists full of the year's best...
MUSIC
102.3 The Bull

Granger Smith Named New Host of ‘After MidNite’

Granger Smith is going to move to the other side of the microphone soon. Early next year, the country star will begin as the host of After MidNite on Premiere Networks. Smith is no stranger to talking for a living. Aside from from being onstage at concerts across the country as a performer, he also hosts his own podcast called the Granger Smith Podcast. His family is also featured on their YouTube vlog series, The Smiths.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Baby Announcement In Luke Bryan’s Family

Luke Bryan is about to have a new baby in his family. His niece, Jordan Eudy and her husband Clint are expecting. They were showered with online comments. Luke’s wife, Caroline, wrote that she was, “still emotional,” and Luke’s mother, LeClaire, who will be the great-grandmother, was so excited that she says she’s going shopping tomorrow for the baby.
CELEBRITIES
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’: Watch Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood + More Country Stars Read the Holiday Classic

Ho ho ho! The holiday gift you never knew you wanted is here: Some of country's biggest stars are reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas just in time for Santa's big day. Country artists including Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, LoCash, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more spread Christmas cheer through the iconic story in this video. Bryan kicks off the star-studded clip, which was filmed during interviews ahead of the 2019 CMA Awards.
MUSIC
y100fm.com

Luke Bryan shakes up a port-a-potty and more in “razzle dazzle”-filled Pranksmas compilation

Luke Bryan's household is at it again, with their annual tradition of the 12 Days of Pranksmas ramping up like never before. The holiday tradition finds Luke, his wife Caroline, his mom LeClaire and the rest of the family taking turns pulling pranks on each other during the holiday season. No one -- not even the kids -- is safe during Pranksmas, as evidenced by a hilarious new compilation video the singer's wife shared on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Jordan Davis’ Favorite Christmas Movie

Jordan Davis began a new Christmas tradition when he moved to Nashville a few years ago and it centers around his favorite holiday movie. Pre-COVID, Jordan annually went to the historic Belcourt Theatre to catch a viewing of the classic It’s a Wonderful Life. He tells us: “The one Christmas movie I have to watch, which Elf has slowly taken over that spot, but I would have to say It’s a Wonderful Life. Then moving to Nashville, they play it at a theater here in town, and it’s something that I really look forward to going and seeing that movie. Man, it’s just a great movie.”
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
