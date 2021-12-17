ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Seminary student organizes drive to benefit Toys For Tots

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
Owen Sweitzer ‘22, Shavertown, recently organized a toy drive at Wyoming Seminary Upper School to benefit Toys For Tots, a program run by the United State Marine Corps Reserve. Sem students, faculty and staff donated a new toy or made monetary contributions and were treated to a dress down day. In addition to the toys that were collected, $660 was also raised for the Toys For Tots campaign. Local Marines and Sweitzer gathered the gifts from Sprague Hall on Sem’s Upper School campus on Dec. 15. Shown from left are SSgt. Salvatore Dely, Sweitzer, and Sgt. Adam Vasquez.

