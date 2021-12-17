ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightmare Alley Review: Del Toro’s Geek Show

By Pat Mullen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You don’t fool people, Stan,” says Lilith (Cate Blanchett) in Nightmare Alley. “They fool themselves.”. The con is on in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Cate Blanchett delivers a femme fatale for the ages and joins her director’s inspired vision in making this Nightmare Alley a worthy adaptation of William Lindsay...

