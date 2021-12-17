ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Nicholas visits students at St. Jude School

Shown are Kindergarten students Jack Frusciante, Jacob Soucy, Nolan Hisckak and Grayson Lauri enjoying their time with St. Nicholas.

You might have had a few questions on Dec. 6 if you walked around Saint Jude School. Like, why are there so many colorful shoes on student desks? Who is the man with the miter and staff? And why are children so excited to see him?

Well one name will answer all of those questions … Saint Nicholas! The students were treated to a visit from the saint himself on the feast day of Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of generosity.

Saint Nick visited the classrooms and had left each child a special treat when they came to school in the morning. Students asked him all kinds of questions and got to meet the man behind the legend that began in the third century. A special thank you to Carone’s Market for helping Saint Nick fill all of his treat bags.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
