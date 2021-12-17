ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘I see a lot of COVID and a lot of omicron’: California warned of coming wave

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — With the Christmas holidays approaching, California officials are warning of heightened dangers from a winter surge driven by the combined delta and omicron variants. Nationally, at least 319 omicron cases have been confirmed, with at least 49 in California. Of the 30 total omicron cases...

State
California State
