UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family has a little more hope this holiday season thanks to the “Homes of Hope” program from Big Sandy Superstore. The recipients, Michael and Denise Richardson, were nominated by their children and chosen from out of more than 200 nominations. For the Richardson family, however, this is more than […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO