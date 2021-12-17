UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

Related
Henderson leaders give gifts to toddler injured in shooting
(WEHT) - Community leaders from Henderson will give gifts on Thursday to a young girl who was injured during a shooting in November.
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Savannah Drive shooting
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a shooting that left one person dead on Savannah Drive on Tuesday night.
Deputy Bryan Hicks has returned to the Tri-State
POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) – After rehabilitating in Chicago for two months, Deputy Hicks is back home. Tammy Hicks, his wife, was by his side the entire time, and a crowd was ready to greet him at an airport when he returned. Cindy and Keith Hicks, Deputy Hicks’s parents, said, “It’s been tough. We’ve had […]
UK releases findings of investigation into death of Henderson teen on campus
(WEHT) - Officials from the University of Kentucky released on Wednesday their findings of its investigation into the death of Thomas 'Lofton' Hazelwood earlier this year.
Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000
PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead in the owner’s backyard […]
Man strangles kangaroo to death after wife is attacked near Tennessee home
Authorities responded to the area after reports of two people "who had been in a battle with a male kangaroo," according to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
Homes of Hope delivers house full of furniture to Evansville family
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family has a little more hope this holiday season thanks to the “Homes of Hope” program from Big Sandy Superstore. The recipients, Michael and Denise Richardson, were nominated by their children and chosen from out of more than 200 nominations. For the Richardson family, however, this is more than […]
The Illinois State Police reminds the public about Scott’s Law Day
SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to send out a reminder as it pertains to Scott’s Law, also known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights on, drivers are required to slow down and move over. December 23 […]
GALLERY: Thieves of Owensboro still waiting to be identified
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department needs your help identifying thieves across the city. The images come from OPD’s Facebook page, where they regularly update when suspects are under investigation. If you have any information about these people of interest, OPD asks you to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880, or leave an anonymous […]
Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside
The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday.
Walmart employees turn Dawson Springs High School into store for tornado victims
nstead of traveling to other towns that have Walmart stores, employees from several area Walmarts went to Dawson Springs to help residents rebuild from the tornado, and regain some of the Christmas spirit.
Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men robbed a Bronx family at gunpoint in their Bronx home after one of the suspects posed as a UPS deliveryman on Monday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said the couple’s two young grandchildren were with them at their Morris Heights apartment around 5 p.m. when a man […]
Some Illinois roads are reopening for holiday travel
SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced December 23 that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. December 24, to 11:59 p.m. December 26. The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work […]
‘That’s Zeus’: Suit filed after lost dog with owner’s number on collar adopted
A Chicago woman who lost her dog nearly two years ago sued a local shelter and Chicago's Animal Care and Control — claiming the organization adopted the dog out without ever trying to track her down.
Satanic holiday display greets visitors at Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Visitors to the Illinois Capitol can now see a statue of a satanic deity. The display of a baby Baphomet, a goat deity, was installed on Monday by the Satanic Temple of Illinois, according to the Washington Examiner. “This year’s tradition marks a greater urgency in the Baphomet’s message of harmony […]
Sheriff Wedding has an emotional moment before giving a check to Hicks’s family
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – There were some joyous tears shed during the distribution of $35,000 to four different charities and one family. Sheriff Wedding was overcome with emotion when he was about to present a $10,000 check to Drew, who is Deputy Hicks’s brother. According to Sheriff Wedding, this is because he wanted to […]
ATV accident leaves six-year-old dead in Union County
STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — According to the Union County Coroner, a child has passed away after her three wheeler rolled over on top of her. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Kennedy Curtis. The accident happened Tuesday morning at her home in Sturgis, officials say. Officials add she was driving around the front […]
How much have overdose deaths increased in Indiana during the pandemic?
(STACKER) — The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their preferred drug became more difficult to access. More drug users were using alone due to social distancing […]
Henderson drug bust leads police to obtaining LSD and Ketamine
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An illegal drug trafficking investigation has lead authorities to stop drug movement from Evansville to Henderson, police say. Detectives say they arrested Rahzel Parker, 25, after seeing him exit an Uber vehicle with drugs in his possession. According to police reports, the drugs were being brought to an undercover source that […]
