ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal, Jonathan Rizk, Elise Kim
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy Bryan Hicks has returned to the Tri-State

POSEY CO., Ind (WEHT) – After rehabilitating in Chicago for two months, Deputy Hicks is back home. Tammy Hicks, his wife, was by his side the entire time, and a crowd was ready to greet him at an airport when he returned. Cindy and Keith Hicks, Deputy Hicks’s parents, said, “It’s been tough. We’ve had […]
DEPUTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
WEHT/WTVW

Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000

PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead in the owner’s backyard […]
PARSONS, KS
WEHT/WTVW

Homes of Hope delivers house full of furniture to Evansville family

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family has a little more hope this holiday season thanks to the “Homes of Hope” program from Big Sandy Superstore. The recipients, Michael and Denise Richardson, were nominated by their children and chosen from out of more than 200 nominations. For the Richardson family, however, this is more than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince George#Serial Killer#Northern Virginia
WEHT/WTVW

GALLERY: Thieves of Owensboro still waiting to be identified

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department needs your help identifying thieves across the city. The images come from OPD’s Facebook page, where they regularly update when suspects are under investigation. If you have any information about these people of interest, OPD asks you to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880, or leave an anonymous […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WEHT/WTVW

Some Illinois roads are reopening for holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced December 23 that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Christmas holiday. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. December 24, to 11:59 p.m. December 26. The following lane closures will remain in place during the weekend. Work […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Satanic holiday display greets visitors at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Visitors to the Illinois Capitol can now see a statue of a satanic deity. The display of a baby Baphomet, a goat deity, was installed on Monday by the Satanic Temple of Illinois, according to the Washington Examiner. “This year’s tradition marks a greater urgency in the Baphomet’s message of harmony […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

ATV accident leaves six-year-old dead in Union County

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — According to the Union County Coroner, a child has passed away after her three wheeler rolled over on top of her. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 6-year-old Kennedy Curtis. The accident happened Tuesday morning at her home in Sturgis, officials say. Officials add she was driving around the front […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

How much have overdose deaths increased in Indiana during the pandemic?

(STACKER) — The coronavirus has caused increased stress and isolation for many people. Some have turned to substance abuse or increased the quantity and frequency of drug use during the coronavirus restrictions. Others turned to new drugs if their preferred drug became more difficult to access. More drug users were using alone due to social distancing […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson drug bust leads police to obtaining LSD and Ketamine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An illegal drug trafficking investigation has lead authorities to stop drug movement from Evansville to Henderson, police say. Detectives say they arrested Rahzel Parker, 25, after seeing him exit an Uber vehicle with drugs in his possession. According to police reports, the drugs were being brought to an undercover source that […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy