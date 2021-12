The Eagles offensive ground game is understandably getting a ton of attention right now, as they posted multiple records in the Tuesday night win over Washington. Jalen Hurts set the Eagles’ single-season mark for most rushing touchdowns (10) by a quarterback and joined Cam Newton and Kyler Murray as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 700 or more yards and tally nine or more touchdowns in a season (per NFL Research). The Eagles have also rushed for 175-plus yards in seven straight games, making them the first club to do so since the 1985 Chicago Bears.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO