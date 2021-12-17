ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Reschedules Browns vs. Raiders Game

By Noah Strackbein
 6 days ago

The NFL has officially postponed their Week 15 Cleveland Browns versus Las Vegas Raiders game, moving it from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET, according to reports.

The change comes after the Browns continued to receive positive tests on Friday. Cleveland has over 20 positive COVID-19 tests within their team, including head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The league has stayed firm on not changing the schedule due to outbreaks but with the recent high numbers in positive tests, they negotiated with the NFLPA to push the game back two days.

The NFL is also discussing the possible movement of the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams matchup while the Rams continue to deal with COVID-19 spikes as well.

