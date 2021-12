Johnathan Abram‘s season has come to an end. The Raiders safety is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery tomorrow, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (via Twitter). Up until Week 15, the 2019 first-round pick hadn’t missed a defensive snap for the Raiders in 2021. He was limited to “only” 80 percent of his team’s defensive snaps during Monday’s win over the Browns. Pelissero notes that Abram wanted to play through the injury, “but doctors advised him to shut it down” before the end of the season. The defensive back is expected to be fully healthy in time for the 2022 campaign.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO