Akron, OH

Police on the lookout for thieves who stole entire 58-foot bridge

 6 days ago
Authorities in Ohio are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 58-foot long pedestrian bridge that was stolen in several phases in November.

“Someone in the viewing area has access to some information that we need and this is the ‘whodunit’ where we really need the community’s help to point us in the right direction to find the people responsible for removing that bridge,” Akron Police Lt. Mike Miller told FOX 8.

The theft occurred after the $40,000 bridge had been relocated from its original location to a holding site while officials decided how they could repurpose it, FOX 8 reported. But then thieves began disassembling the structure over a series of days beginning Nov. 3 and it was completely gone by Nov. 11.

Yet authorities, who concluded the bridge would be easy to take apart with the proper equipment, are unsure what the bandits plan to do with the structure as they doubt it has any recycling value.

“It could be used for a variety of different things to include as simple as landscaping or they could use it for some other engineering project, some other large scale project,” Miller told the outlet.

“The bridge is almost all polymer I’m told and really just connected by some bolts, so if you have any equipment, sockets or anything of that nature, it wouldn’t have been very difficult at all to start the process of disassembling that,” Miller added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the missing bridge to call detectives.

Caryann LaBree
5d ago

Well, I would think if they noticed pieces missing on Nov. 3rd they would have put cameras up to see who was taking it before they got the last of it. lmfao!!!

Lady Wisewolf
6d ago

Hmmm... 🤔 Well since it's polymer and has no scrap value, that means that they are looking to sell or use sections or the whole bridge. Cops should put an ad on Craigslist, someone looking to buy a platform or small bridge for landscaping, etc.. See if these guys show up. 😄

David Rauh
6d ago

so police in Ohio couldn't stake out the bridge when someone noticed part of it was missing multiple times? Let me guess. They were arresting parents protesting at school board meetings?

