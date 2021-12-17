Police on the lookout for thieves who stole entire 58-foot bridge

Authorities in Ohio are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 58-foot long pedestrian bridge that was stolen in several phases.

Thieves began taking apart the bridge Nov. 3 and completed the heist by Nov. 11.

Authorities in Ohio are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 58-foot long pedestrian bridge that was stolen in several phases in November.

“Someone in the viewing area has access to some information that we need and this is the ‘whodunit’ where we really need the community’s help to point us in the right direction to find the people responsible for removing that bridge,” Akron Police Lt. Mike Miller told FOX 8.

The theft occurred after the $40,000 bridge had been relocated from its original location to a holding site while officials decided how they could repurpose it, FOX 8 reported. But then thieves began disassembling the structure over a series of days beginning Nov. 3 and it was completely gone by Nov. 11.

Yet authorities, who concluded the bridge would be easy to take apart with the proper equipment, are unsure what the bandits plan to do with the structure as they doubt it has any recycling value.

“It could be used for a variety of different things to include as simple as landscaping or they could use it for some other engineering project, some other large scale project,” Miller told the outlet.

“The bridge is almost all polymer I’m told and really just connected by some bolts, so if you have any equipment, sockets or anything of that nature, it wouldn’t have been very difficult at all to start the process of disassembling that,” Miller added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the missing bridge to call detectives.

