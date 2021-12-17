ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks 12/17/21

By Eamon Smith
ontheforecheck.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spirit of the holiday season, the Nashville Predators have given their fans a six-game winning streak marked by some of the best hockey played by the Boys in Gold since 2017. Even as COVID-19 unravels everything, Preds fans get the treat of watching their team go up against one...

www.ontheforecheck.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in juniors

This offseason, I previewed the six Bruins draft picks playing juniors in North America. Three are playing major juniors in Canada while three are playing Tier I juniors in the United States. Fabian Lysell. Arguably the top prospect in the Bruins organization, Lysell has been ripping it up in the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Alex Debrincat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Nashville Predators#Preds#The Chicago Blackhawks
ontheforecheck.com

Milwaukee Musings: Diminished Admirals Stumble in Chicago

With COVID-19 ravaging the NHL, Milwaukee faced a tough task over the weekend in the red-hot Chicago Wolves, who lead the division with a staggering 20-4-2 record. The Admirals struggled in both games but showed some positives—especially given the context of a shorthanded lineup. Last night, though, Milwaukee got...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
NHL
ontheforecheck.com

On The Forecheck Podcast, Ep. 26: ‘Tis The Season Pause

A new edition of the On The Forecheck Podcast is live, and this one has us in a festive mood. As a holiday treat, Nick and Shaun were asked to rank their Top Five Christmas movies of all time, which leads to an intense debate over Christmas Vacation vs. Jingle All The Way.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy