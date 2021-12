The NHL originally had ten games on the schedule for yesterday, December 21, but with the rise in COVID cases leading to the shut down of numerous teams, only one of those ten games was played. That’s been the reality of the NHL over the past week and half. It was all coming to a point when the season needed to be paused and the dreams of seeing NHL players at the Olympics again would be dashed. Now the NHL is “off” until December 27, when the league hopes to resume as normal, whatever that means.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO