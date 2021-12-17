ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #1

 6 days ago
AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE! It begins with a quest for cosmic vengeance. Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be,...

Related
ComicBook

Avengers vs. X-Men Sequel Teased in Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2022 Titles

The announcement of Marvel Comics' Free Comic Book Day titles for 2022 puts the Avengers and X-Men on the verge of a collision course. In what appears to be a possible sequel to 2012's Avengers Vs. X-Men comic event series, Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1 features stories by writers Kieron Gillen (Eternals, Immortal X-Men) and Gerry Duggan (X-Men), and artist Dustin Weaver (Eternals: Thanos Rises). Marvel states it "will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind."
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Wastelanders Wolverine #1

STEVEN S. DEKNIGHT LEADS THE RETURN TO THE WASTELANDS OF OLD MAN LOGAN!. The super villains united and took out most of the world’s super heroes decades ago, and while the man known as LOGAN attempted to live a life of peace, he had to pop the claws once again to do what he does best! But saving the day looks different with the Baby Hulk under his care. Is Logan doing the right thing by protecting the progeny of the HULK or dooming what’s left of the war-torn world? Logan may not have long to ponder if he is crushed by the ADAMANTIUM ARMOR of his newfound enemy DOWNFALL!
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Avengers Forever #1

The Multiverse’s Mightiest Heroes assemble this week as Marvel Comics launches its new series Avengers Forever; check out a preview of the first issue here…. AN ALL-NEW SERIES STARRING THE AVENGERS OF THE MULTIVERSE! It begins with a quest for cosmic vengeance. Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world’s most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark…the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Marvel Teases War Between Avengers and Eternals

Next year’s Marvel's Free Comic Book Da seems to hint at a tension that is building between the X-Men and the Avengers, Eternals #10 sees the Avengers and the Eternals possibly going to an all-out war. Marvel Comics revealed today that the issue Eternals #10 will see the Eternals still reeling from the time when Thanos became their elected leader, infiltrating the Avengers Mountain, the headquarters that the Avengers built upon the corpse of a dead celestial, a move that some of the Eternals consider being sacrilege. The press release of Marvel for the issues teases that it is "the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022." You can look at the cover of Eternals #10 by Esad Ribic, showing both Ikaris and Captain Marvel fighting, below.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Nightwing #87

This special Nightwing issue is ONE CONTINUOUS IMAGE! That’s right—if you placed every page next to each other, you’ll have one poster image with this story!. Now that billionaire Dick Grayson has publicly dedicated his funds to save Blüdhaven, he’s a wanted man—and that’s why he finds hired killers breaking in to steal his dog, Haley!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Catwoman: Lonely City #2

If Selina Kyle is going to break into the Batcave at her advanced age, she’s going to need a crew to help…and luckily for her, some of Gotham’s craftiest former villains have time on their hands and bills to pay. But who is the mysterious OGBeast? And with political pressure mounting, how long will Mayor Harvey Dent let this cat stay out of the big house?
COMICS
DC Preview: Aquaman: The Becoming #4

When it rains it pours! Jackson Hyde’s no stranger to dark family secrets, but the one he just uncovered is so big it might just blow his whole life to smithereens. With the Atlantean guard closing in, who can Jackson trust when even the closest people in his life have been lying to his face? It couldn’t possibly be the very same person who blew up Atlantis and framed Jackson for the crime…could it?
COMICS
