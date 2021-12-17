Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #1

Next year’s Marvel's Free Comic Book Da seems to hint at a tension that is building between the X-Men and the Avengers, Eternals #10 sees the Avengers and the Eternals possibly going to an all-out war. Marvel Comics revealed today that the issue Eternals #10 will see the Eternals still reeling from the time when Thanos became their elected leader, infiltrating the Avengers Mountain, the headquarters that the Avengers built upon the corpse of a dead celestial, a move that some of the Eternals consider being sacrilege. The press release of Marvel for the issues teases that it is "the lead-in to the biggest Marvel Comics storyline of 2022." You can look at the cover of Eternals #10 by Esad Ribic, showing both Ikaris and Captain Marvel fighting, below.
