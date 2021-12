There have been intense player rivalries over the years, mostly because of the teams they play for. The Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry is almost as old as the NBA. Both teams have had the most success in league history, each having 17 championships and had to overcome each other in the NBA Finals. As a result, every Celtic player just knows they have to hate the Lakers and vice versa. It has continued like so for years and has also inspired some of the greatest player rivalries.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO